Littlehampton 4 Whitehawk 5 - FA Cup thriller in pictures

Goals from George Gaskin (2), David Herbert and Joe Benn kept Littlehampton in it until the death but Whitehawk reached Monday's second qualifying round draw thanks to strikes by Henry Muggeridge (2), James Fraser, Callum Edwards and Omarr Lawson. See pictures by Stephen Goodger and Martin Denyer on this page and the ones linked.
Action from a nine-goal FA Cup thriller between Littlehampton Town and Whitehawk / Picture: Stephen Goodger
