Littlehampton line up prestige friendly with Worthing

Littlehampton will take on Worthing in a friendly this summer as their pre-season schedule continues to take shape.

The Golds welcome Adam Hinshelwood’s Bostik League Premier Division side for a fixture at The Sportsfield on Friday, July 19 (7.45pm).

As it stands the friendly clash will be Littlehampton’s only home outing of pre-season.

Mark Bennett’s men, who finished sixth in the Southern Combination League Division 1 last term, have confirmed five fixtures in preparation for the new season so far.

They kick things off with a meeting at a neutral venue against SCFL Division 2 and League Cup winners from last term, Rustington, on Saturday, July 6 (1.45pm).

A trip to Wessex Premier Division outfit AFC Stoneham Saturday, July 13 (3pm) comes prior to the home meeting with Worthing.

Bennett takes his team to neighbours East Preston on Tuesday, July 23 (7.30pm) before the Golds finish their pre-season at Langney Wanderers on Friday, July 26 (8pm).

The club are looking to arrange friendlies for July 9 and 16.

