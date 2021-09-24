Littlehampton Town go clear at top of league - boss says: We’re not getting carried away

Littlehampton Town have had a great start to the season in league and cup competitions / Picture: Martin Denyer

Hand and George Gaskin have guided the Golds to top spot with nine wins from the ten games they’ve played so far – and 34 goals scored.

It follows promotion from division one that they didn’t even know would be awarded when the 20-21 season finished.

Hand is delighted by the form the squad have shown but knows there is a long season ahead and is taking nothing for granted as to where they will end up.

Littlehampton’s latest victory was a 2-0 success at Loxwood on Tuesday night, in which the prolific Joe Benn scored both goals in the second half.

Last Saturday Golds won 4-2 at home to Hassocks with goals from Benn, Hand, Gaskin and Dave Herbert.

And that came after a midweek 2-1 win at AFC Uckfield courtesy of goals by Scott Packer and – you guessed it – that man Benn.

The Golds have also had a good FA Cup run, dumping out Isthmian south east side Sittingbourne in a replay before pushing Whitehawk, also from the higher division, all the way but losing 5-4 in a classic at The Sportsfield.

Hand told us: “It’s been a great seven days for us with three really hard-fought wins.

“Although at times they have not been perfect performances, they have been really important wins nonetheless.

“It’s been a really positive start to the season but as the boys know the league table can be deceiving after only nine or ten games so we’re not getting carried away.

“I think by January the league will start to take shape – and hopefully we’re still in the mix around then.

“We’re certainly not favourites after only just being promoted but we will keep plugging away and see where we end up.”

Although last season ended early because of Covid and various lockdowns, an FA shake-up of non-league steps four to six resulted in a number of step five and six clubs being awarded promotion.

Littlehampton grasped the chance with both hands, feeling their efforts over two unfinished campaign warrnated a place in the SCFL premier.