Littlehampton Town hit five in superb Senior Cup win

Littlehampton Town made it through in the Sussex Senior Cup, beating Oakwood 5-1.

Two goals each from David Borges and Paul Elliott and one from Alex Fair saw the Golds through to the next round.

It was the perfect way to bounce back from their 7-1 defeat to Alfold on Saturday.

Other midweek results:

SCFL Premier: Lancing 0, Broadbridge Heath 4.

SCFL Division 1: Worthing United 0, Wick 1

