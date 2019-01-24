Liverpool join Bayern Munich in the race to sign Chelsea winger, Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino held transfer talks with PSG midfielder - Rumour Mill Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can Waiting for Video... Manchester United have made contact with Inter Milan over a possible January transfer move for Croatian winger Ivan Perisic. (Various) Here are today's football rumours. Ivan Perisic (Photo by Emilio Andreoli/Getty Images) Why can’t Brighton have a good go at the FA Cup this season? - Ian Hart