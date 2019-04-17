Liverpool want Bayer Leverkusen winger, Chelsea could replace Eden Hazard with Lille winger - Rumour Mill Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can Waiting for Video... Liverpool are interested in signing Bayer Leverkusen's 22-year-old Germany winger Julian Brandt. (Bild) Here is today's Rumour Mill. Julian Brandt (Photo by Alex Grimm/Getty Images) Real Madrid want to sign three Premier League stars this summer - Chelsea's Eden Hazard, Manchester United's Paul Pogba and Liverpool's Sadio Mane - Rumour Mill