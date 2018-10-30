Managerless Worthing United put on five-star performance

Worthing United chairman and caretaker boss Bill Clifford says the club are set for an ‘interesting tie’ in their SCFL Division 1 cup clash with Bexhill United this weekend, after they stormed to their second straight win on Saturday.

Mavericks overcame rock-bottom side St Francis Rangers 5-1 in a convincing victory. Back-to-back league wins have propelled the side from the foot of the table to 14th place.

An early opener from Keiran Deacon put United in front but Ross Jones equalised for the away side just before half time. Mavericks came out strong in the second half, however, and goals from Toby Funnell, Craig Nagle, Joe Patching and Omar Ndayako secured a deserved win.

On the performance, Clifford said: “I don’t think we played as well this week as we did the week before. The first half wasn’t great, we took an early lead and then relaxed and took our foot off the gas. But we were much better second half.

“We had a run of five losses but they were all against top sides and we had this run of games in the league against sides in the bottom half so it would be interesting to see progress in terms of results, so I’m delighted to see we’ve done that so far but it’s only two games - I don’t want to get too carried away.”

Clifford also admitted that there had been no update on the managerial front and also ruled himself out of the running for the job.

“I’ve been a manager for 25 years but I made a conscious decision to be chairman. I only took over because it felt right and to steady the ship. I have no desire to return to management full-time.”

Mavericks now turn their attention to their ‘interesting’ cup tie at home to Bexhill this weekend. Just over a month ago Bexhill ripped through United’s defence on their way to an 8-1 win but Clifford is hoping for a different outcome this time around after a recent upturn in form. He said: “It’s quite an interesting tie. Bexhill at home when we played them in the league, it was unfortunate that we lost 8-1 and that’s as bad as it got so I’ll be interested to see if we can give these guys a game. It’ll be very tough.”

Have you read?

Brighton & Hove Albion fan dies after falling ill ahead of Wolves match



'Disappointed' Hinshelwood keen to see Worthing consistency



Former Chelsea coach and Worthing joint manager leaves role at Horsham