Manchester United's Paul Pogba still has his foot in a cast and will miss Brighton match

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba remains sidelined for their next Premier League match against Brighton and Hove Albion this Sunday at Old Trafford.

Pogba has played just two of United's last 10 fixtures after picking up a knock on his ankle in the 1-1 draw with Southampton in August. The decision to play him against Rochdale and Arsenal appears to have set the Frenchman back further.

Pogba, 26, appeared on TV in France earlier this week with a cast on his foot and explained it would remain for approximately ten more days. Once the cast is removed, the recovery period is likely to be two weeks, which could see him ready to return to first team action by December.

United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said: "I don't think we'll see him maybe before December. He'll be out for a while. He needs time to fully, fully recover, so don't think he'll be back... maybe Sheffield United after the international break but probably December before you can see him.

"I'm not the doctor but there is an injury there that needs healing. Ankle rather than foot."

Marcus Rashford, Harry Maguire and Victor Lindelof all returned from minor injury scares to start at Bournemouth and Anthony Martial, Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Jesse Lingard have also returned to full fitness.

Nemanja Matic is out until after the international break with an unspecified injury and England left back Luke Shaw will also miss the Brighton match. Shaw has also been working hard to regain his fitness and is targeting Sheffield United on November 24 as a possible date for his return.