Matt named in England squad

Worthing’s Matt Nash says it’s an amazing feeling to be called up to the England development amputee football team.

Nash, 34, who captains the Brighton team run by Albion in the Community, took up the sport only two years ago and found out about the call-up just before Christmas.

The England squad will play June friendlies against Greece in Athens and Scotland in Inverclyde and Nash, who had his right leg amputed aged one owing to a birth defect, is seeking funding to help cover costs as the England team is self-funded.

He said: “Being called up to the development team is absolutely amazing and it happened just before Christmas too, so was a nice little early Christmas present. It has been my ambition to progress to the England squad and now I’m with the development team, I’m one step closer.

“The EAFA (England Amputee Football Association) is a charity that helps train amputees of all ages to get back into football.

“These guys are an amazing and worthwhile charity, but unfortunately as a charity have very little funds or resources, so I’m asking for help to raise £750 to get there.”

To donate, visit www.everyclick.com/mattnashamputeefootball

For more information about the England amputee football team, visit www.theeafa.co.uk