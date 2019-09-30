‘Mature’ Worthing bounce back from FA Cup exit with win over Kingstonian

Adam Hinshelwood revealed his side “learnt a lot” following their FA Cup exit to St Albans City with an assured win over Kingstonian on Saturday afternoon.

Callum Kealy opened the scoring after seven minutes before the Mackerel Men doubled their lead after half-time when Ricky Aguiar smashed an effort into the top corner from 20 yards.

The visitors hit back when Louis Theophanus bundled in Dan Bennett’s header but the hosts managed to hold on to extend their unbeaten league run to four games.

A match played in high winds, Hinshelwood felt his side coped well with the difficult conditions. Speaking to WorthingFCTV, he said: “We dealt with it a lot better than we have done previously. From Tuesday night I thought we learnt a lot.

“Full credit to the players because they dug in and got the result. They showed a lot of maturity."

Worthing were in front early on after Kingstonian stalwart Rob Tolfrey parried Aguiar’s blasted effort on to Kealy who poached in the rebound.

With the wind behind them after the break, the hosts quickly got a decisive second, when Aguiar pounced on an under-hit short pass from Tom Kavanagh to Gus Sow, powering forward as the Surrey visitors struggled to clear their lines, before unleashing a shot that flew past a rooted Tolfrey.

Kingstonian found a way back in when Sean Clohessy’s arching delivery was played across to the lurking Bennett whose near-post header was bundled over by Theophanus but the Reds managed to see the rest of the game out to edge up to eighth, leaving Kingstonian just a point off the relegation zone.

Ben Pashley, signed from Chichester City last week, was handed his debut and Hinshelwood was impressed with what he saw. He said: “Ben did excellent for his first game at this level coming in there alongside Joel (Colbran) and Danny (Barker).”

Hinshelwood also praised young goalkeeper Rees, adding: “One mistake in ten games from a 17-year-old is brilliant and the maturity he's shown has been faultless.”

Following Tuesday night’s trip to Merstham, Worthing are next at home this Saturday (October 5) where they welcome East Thurrock United to the Bibby Financial Services Stadium.

Worthing: Rees, Colbran, Pashley, Aguiar, Edwards (Young 56’), Barker, Myles-Meekums, Doughty (Jones 76’), Kealy, Pearce (Ayoola 85’), Starkey. Unused: Pattenden, Stephens.