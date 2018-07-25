Mavericks to meet Mile Oak in memory of Jacob Schilt and Matt Grimstone

Mile Oak Football Club’s preparations for the upcoming Southern Combination League Division 1 campaign come to a close on Sunday as they meet Worthing United in memory of Jacob Schilt and Matt Grimstone.

Matt played for both youth and senior teams at Oak before joining Worthing United.

Mavericks players Jacob and Matt were killed in the Shoreham airshow tragedy back in 2015. Oak and United will meet in memory of the pair for a third successive year.

Things kick off at Culver Road, Lancing – home of the Sussex FA – as a Mile Oak XI take on a Friends and Family XI (11.30am) for the Grimble & Snoobs Cup.

The youth teams then battle it out for the Grimble & Snoobs Youth Cup (1.45pm) before the memorial day is rounded off with Mavericks taking on Mile Oak in the Jacob Schilt and Matthew Grimstone Cup (3.30pm).

Oak assistant manager Karl Gillingham is looking forward to the day and said: “Hopefully the sun will be shining and everyone will have a great time remembering both Matt and Jacob.

"Matt represented Mile Oak at all levels, he and Jacob always played the game in the right way, with a smile on their faces and with the desire to win. All the games on Sunday will be played in this manner. Family, friends, players and club members of old and new are invited to the day."

Worthing United player-manager Matt Evans said: "The Mile Oak game is always a special occasion. Matt and Jacob were known and loved by so many of the players, management and supporters involved.

"I’m sure it’s going to be another great day and hope that we can make the boys proud and raise some money for charity in the process."

All donations will go to the The Robert Eaton Memorial Fund in memory of Matt and Jacob.

Anyone wishing to attend is welcome.

