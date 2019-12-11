Maya Le Tissier targets League Cup progress for Brighton against London City Lionesses

By Jacob Panons

Maya Le Tissier will enjoy the pressure of Brighton and Hove Albion Women’s match against the London City Lionesses in the League Cup.

The Seagulls go into the game at Princes Park, Dartford tonight (7.30pm) second in their group with a chance of getting to the knockout stages following back-to-back wins in the competition against London Bees and Arsenal.

Le Tissier said: “I think we will go into the game wanting to win and I think we are expected to win the game as well, so from that aspect there is a bit of pressure, but that is what football is like.

“We will go into the game, give it everything we have got and then hopefully we will get the result and then get through to the quarter-finals of the Conti Cup.”

Due to Le Tissier’s versatility, there is a question over where she will feature for Brighton at centre-half or central midfield. But when asked what she prefers, the Guernsey-born player said that she enjoys both.

She said: “I made a few starts this season at centre-half and then come in some games in centre mid. Coming on at centre mid you get more the ball and you can start pinging it about and just control the game.

“Whereas, at centre half it is all about those last-ditch tackles and making sure that within the game plan you are making sure you can see everything, so you can lead from the back. I quite like the leadership from centre back, but I also enjoy centre mid because you get on the ball more and you can make an impact on the game.”

The Lionesses are without a win in the competition although they’ve been thriving in the Women’s Championship with seven wins out of a possible 10.

A win would see the Seagulls progress to the quarter-finals where they were knocked out following a 7-1 loss against eventual champions Manchester City last season.

Albion manager Hope Powell said, “We want to do well in every game we play. The cup does give me an opportunity to look at other players, especially the younger ones from the academy.

“Maya [Le Tissier] featured in it quite a bit last season and has broken into the first-team. We’ll also be looking to bring in Libby Bance, who did very well against London Bees.

“We want to get to the knockout stages too. Therefore, there’s a balance of wanting to progress, but also giving players experience as well.”

Powell also praised Le Tissier for her progress so far this season. "She’s captained England at under-17 level, is very dedicated, and is a good all-round athlete that’s very committed and hardworking.

“Sometimes we have to hold her back in training, but she’s got a desire and a temperament that has got her to the position she’s in now.

“She’s very anxious to improve, but I have to say to her that it’s a marathon and not a sprint. We want to develop her in the best way we can, but it’s great to see her come through the system.”