'Midfield were terrible and we missed Mooy' Brighton fans react after defeat at Everton

Brighton and Hove Albion suffered a 1-0 defeat at Everton on Saturday.

Brighton were far from their best and Carlo Ancelotti's team were deserved winners but what did the Albion fans make of the performance on social media.

@wearebrighton

With two Premier League games to come tomorrow, Maty Ryan is already donating $24,000 to the Australian Bushfire Fund #BHAFC. Our keeper everyone

@LaurenLaing94

Missed Mooy massively today! Midfield were terrible. #BHAFC

@BennettsField

I thought Murray showed enough in his sub appearance to suggest we should keep him and maybe try a start or two. We certainly looked more threatening with him on the pitch. #bhafc

@Rochdale20

Goodison is a nice old fashioned ground ...cant have changed much since we last won here! #bhafc

@GeddesChris

We’ve been second best, but could’ve have won if Trossard and Murray had tucked their chances away! #BHAFC

@TogetherBHA

Striker a must. 9 or more points from our next six a must. Taking the chances presented to us a must. Taking the chances when they come is the difference between the Championship and safety going forward. Simple as that. #BHAFC

@ffiiisshh

To all the people who booed or swore at Stephens when he was subbed off, you are not Brighton fans. Pathetic. #BHAFC

@SimonRusbridge

Same old problem, not enough goals #bhafc

@Rochdale20

Flat atmosphere, flat performance. “ lacking that little bit in the final third” is becoming a mantra I’m getting tired of hearing. Pretty football with no cutting edge could get us relegated. #bhafc

@TaylorBHale

Didn’t go today but last time I did Everton’s steak pie got a 9.3/10. Any Brighton fans can you confirm how good it was? #bhafc

@seancsullivan

Bernardo was very impressive today in both positions he played we did miss Mooy but can't rely on one person all the time if we get decent striker with a proven record I think we will be just fine #BHAFC