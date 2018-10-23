Midfielder goes back on decision to leave Worthing

Jesse Starkey has gone back on his decision to leave Worthing - just a couple of weeks after his departure was announced.

A club statement earlier this month revealed the former Chelsea and Brighton & Hove Albion youth product had left Woodside Road but Starkey was in the stands as Worthing were dumped out of the FA Cup at Ebbsfleet United on Saturday with his return confirmed.

Boss Adam Hinshelwood revealed Starkey took part in a training session last Thursday and is back in contention ahead of the club’s FA Trophy tie at rivals Burgess Hill this weekend.

Hinshelwood said: “Jesse trained with us last week and has said he overreacted after not being involved against Moneyfields. Jesse gives us an extra option and is someone I’m pleased to have back and available.”

Worthing handed Albanian goalkeeper Kleton Perntreou his debut in the FA Cup defeat at Ebbsfleet.

The ex-Crystal Palace under-23 stopper is on non-contract terms with the club and will provide cover for Brazilian goalkeeper Lucas Covolan while he remains on the sidelines with a broken arm.

Covolan could be out for up to three months and Hinshelwood has been seeking a replacement.

Youngster Aaron Relf, 16, stepped in for the league clash against Kingstonian earlier this month.

Worthing have also completed the dual-signing of Chichester City stopper Ant Ender to provide additional back up.

Hinshelwood said: “Kleton was at Crystal Palace under-23s and will provide us with some good cover while Lucas is out.

“Aaron stepped up and did well when he was called upon. We’ve also dual-signed Ant (Ender) to bolster options, we’ve got good cover in that area now."

