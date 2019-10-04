Midfielder signs new contract with Brighton and Hove Albion

Brighton & Hove Albion have rewarded young attacking midfielder Steven Alzate with a new contract.

The 21-year-old, who broke into Graham Potter’s team for the recent Premier League match at Newcastle United, has agreed a deal which runs for the next four seasons, including this one, until June 2023.

Alzate, who made his first appearance in the 2-1 Carabao Cup win at Bristol Rovers, signed the new contract earlier today.

Head coach Graham Potter said, “I have been delighted with Steven’s progress right from the first day of pre-season training. He worked hard for his opportunity and he has shown what he is capable of in the matches he has played for the first team this season.

“He deserves his new contract, and I am looking forward to working with Steven moving forward and seeing him develop as a player for this club and in the Premier League.”

Alzate was born in Camden to Colombian parents. He joined Albion from Leyton Orient in 2017; he spent part of last season on loan at Swindon Town, before becoming part of Potter’s first-team plans after an impressive run of performances during pre-season.

It's been a great week for the midfielder as he was also called up to the Colombia under-23 side ahead of their friendlies against Peru next week