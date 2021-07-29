National League south visitors don't faze Worthing

Dean Cox on the ball for Worthing in the win over Welling / Picture: Marcus Hoare

They put four goals past National South side Tonbridge Angels on Saturday – then five past Welling from the same division on Tuesday night.

Against the Angels at the weekend, which was a second chance for fans to watch the side in action at Woodside Road after 16 months away, goals from Joel Colbran and a trialist and two penalties from Ollie Pearce saw Adam Hinshelwood’s men cruise to a 4-1 victory.

On Tuesday, goals from a trialist, Pearce, Shaq Gwengwe, Reece Meekums and an own goal left Welling well beaten, 5-1 the score.

Another pre-season goal for Ollie Pearce, against Welling / Picture: Marcus Hoare

They’re only friendlies but they add up to impressive outcomes against step two opposition.

Last Wednesday, Alfie Hall’s hat-trick was the highlight of a 5-1 win at Littlehampton Town.

That came after a little bit of club history was made the previous night in a friendly at Baffins. Finlay Chadwick and Brad Dolaghan made their first team debuts having joined the club’s youth system as 13-year-olds.

The club launched the new youth structure in September 2018 and the pair became the first players to progress all the way from under-14s to the first team, helping them to a 3-2 win in the Portsmouth run-out.

Shaq Gwengwe in action v Welling / Picture: Marcus Hoare

Meanwhile the Mackerel Men have added another derby to their pre-season programme. They will host Lancing at Woodside Road at 3pm next Saturday (Aug 7) – seven days before the league season starts.

Ollie Pearce celebrates / Picture: Marcus Hoare