Neal Maupay strikes for Brighton's first ever away league victory at Arsenal

The trouble with playing Brighton at home is that you are expected to beat them - especially if you Arsenal.

The crowd wanted a performance and the three points in Freddie Ljungberg's first home match as manager but for those who have seen Brighton play this season, it is not always that easy. Ljungberg and Arsenal are now fully aware.

The Gunners are clearly not what they once were. With Mesult Ozil, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette they have forwards to trouble any team in the Premier League. But aside from their expensive attacking trio, they looked bang average against Brighton.

Ljungberg guided his team to an entertaining 2-2 draw at lowly Norwich in his first match in charge and against Albion at the Emirates he was fully expected to deliver his first three points.

The first 10 or 15 minutes saw Albion suck the enthusiasm from the crowd. Instead of singing Ljungberg's name they were wondering why they couldn't get the ball from Graham Potter's team.

The visitors posed little goal threat in the early stages but they certainly irritated the home side and fans.

Brighton played very well despite losing 2-1 at Liverpool and they took this into the Emirates. Steven Alzate came in for Martin Montoya at right back while Neal Maupay was recalled to lead the line alongside Aaron Connolly.

Connolly was excellent: David Luiz, Papastathopoulos and Hetor Bellerín all struggled cope with his movements and were all yellow carded for fouls against him.

Neal Maupay, Connolly and Davy Propper all tested Leno and it was only fair that Albion opened the scoring on 36 minutes. Dan Burn won the first header from Pascal Gross' corner, Connolly tried to shoot but Adam Webster reacted well and slotted home his second of the season.

For all Brighton's good work, Arsenal should have levelled moments later. Aubameyang tricked his way beyond Burn but Joe Willock headed his cross at Mat Ryan, who saved with his feet.

Arsenal introduced £72m summer signing Nicolas Pepe after the interval and they were much better. They levelled when Ozil's corner was flicked on by Lacazette and it looped up high, Ryan and Dunk both scrambled to clear but the ball went in off the post.

Albion were wobbling and Luiz had a goal correctly chalked-off for offide after a VAR check.

Arsenal's blistering start to the second half faded and slowly Albion began to exert some control once more.

The crucial moment in the second half came as Mooy found space on the left. His clever cross found Maupay who darted ahead of Luiz and brilliant header across Leno into the far corner. Nicely done from Maupay, his fifth of the season and the Emirates fell silent.

There were 10 minutes still to play and Ljungberg's men had one chance to save a point but Ryan reacted well to push away a header from Kieran Tierney's cross and it was Brighton who could easily have added a third.

Substitute Leandro Trossard burst from midfield jinked beyond the retreating the Luiz but his left footed shot whistled a couple of feet of the bar.

It was a deserved win for Brighton. Ljungberg puffed out his cheeks on the bench while Potter punched the air. It was a repeat scoreline when Potter guided his previous team Östersunds to famous victory against Arsenal. It was Albion's first ever win against the Gunners in north London and they are now 13th and just three points off the top six.

Albion are indeed a tricky outfit, Ljungberg has much work to do.