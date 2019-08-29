New boss Michelle Lawrence aiming high with Worthing Women

New Worthing Women’s boss Michelle Lawrence has two goals for the upcoming season - to challenge for promotion and help the club realise their potential.

After arriving at Woodside Road this summer having previously worked at Fulham, Brighton & Hove Albion and The Football Association, Lawrence feels the club should be pushing to reach the National League within five years.

Worthing captain Hannah Hewlett played a key part in attracting the new manager to the club.

Since taking up the role, Lawrence has been quick to add some fresh faces to the squad. Former Brighton youth forwards Beth Kincaid and Sara Tubby have joined from Chichester and Worthing Town respectively.

They have been joined by midfielder Chloe Lelliott, who spent time in Albion’s Academy, while Sara Hinton has also arrived.

Goalkeeper Amy Coster has moved to Woodside Road from South East Parakeets and experienced former Brighton, Fulham, Lewes and Chichester defender Tammy Waine along with ex-Brighton and Lewes defender Rebecca Thompson are also part of the new-look squad.

Lawrence’s first competitive game in charge comes at Pagham in the FA Cup on Sunday before they begin their quest for South East Counties League Division 1 glory the following week.

“My commitment to the women’s game is unwavering and I will work tirelessly to ensure the players have every opportunity to succeed,” Lawrence said.

“It has been important to make realistic demands of the players but those that were here last season will have seen a noticeable change in expectations, and I hope professionalism.

“If effort and hard work transmits to results, I would like to think we can challenge for promotion and if the cup draws are favourable, enjoy a cup run. Success will not simply be based on results, although that’s what I will be judged on I am sure.

“Worthing Football Club has such potential and if I can play some part in helping them to realise that potential, I will be happy.

“Worthing Women were only formed three years ago but there is no reason why the team should not aspire to be playing in the FA Women’s National League Southern Division within five years.

“But much work has to be done behind the scenes to develop the infrastructure to support progression through the leagues.”

Have you read?

Mother and daughter duo deliver at World Masters Championships



Great Britain training camps attended by Worthing contingent



Arundel eyeing cup scalps in a bid to bolster perfect start