New-look Ferring record rare victory

Ferring are celebrating a rare competitive victory.

In-form frontman Nkanyiso Mbambo struck twice, making it four goals in just two appearances for the club, while substitute Cameron Atkinson was also on the scoresheet as Ferring recorded a 3-1 SCFL Division 2 triumph over newly promoted Brighton Electricity on Saturday.

Nkanyiso Mbambo was at the double in Ferring's first competitive win since September 16 last year. Picture by Derek Martin

New-look Ferring had not tasted victory since September 16 last year in any competition prior to seeing off Brighton Electricity.

A woeful run saw Ferring welcome league new boys Electricity having won just one of their previous 59 league matches.

The club made wholesale changes over the summer, with Jamie Wells named chairman and Steve Ingold and Deyvid Teixeira taking charge as joint managers.

New-look Ferring did not have much luck in their opening five league matches, failing to pick up a point and conceding 32 goals in the process. However, the hope is a weight will have been lifted after securing a first success since last September last time out.

Joint manager Ingold said: “We knew this was a big game for us, but we had to try to get the players’ minds in the right place. We rode our luck in the first half and could have been severely punished. Fortunately we got to half-time well in the game still and the lads then produced the second-half display which resulted in a well-deserved win in the end. There were lots of positives and we still have a lot to work on, but we must not lose sight that this squad is mainly made up of very young players - who are improving week on week.”

Mbambo broke the deadlock on the hour then Ferring had a second when substitute Atkinson fired home seven minutes later.

Forward Mbambo had a third in just two club appearances to all but wrap up victory 12 minutes from time. Joaquin Lopez got one back for Brighton Electricity but the home side held on for a first competitive win in just under a year.

Ferring travel to rivals Worthing Town on Saturday.

FERRING: Wincell; Penfold, Stevens, P.Ingold, Naylor, Gifford, Moore, Freeman, Harmer, Teixeira, Mbambo. Subs: Atkinson (Teixeira), Taylor (Moore), Etteridge (Naylor).

Have you read?

Brighton fight back from 2-0 down to draw at Southampton



Six things we learned from Southampton v Brighton



Ambitious Goddard eyeing up silverware with Worthing Thunder