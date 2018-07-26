New programme gives first-team pathway at Worthing

Adam Hinshelwood feels Worthing’s new education programme can only bode well for the club in the long term.

Hinshelwood, Worthing’s first-team manager, is leading the programme which combines football and education for talented 16 to 18- year-olds in Sussex.

Both the football and education will take place at Woodside Road and boys will train for a minimum of six hours per week and play National Youth Alliance fixtures on Wednesdays.

Students will undertake a BTEC level 3 extended diploma in sport. The programme will be run by SCL Education and will include game analysis, strength and conditioning, sports psychology and sports nutrition.

More than 30 players have progressed from Worthing’s under-18 side to the first team in the past three years and boys who perform well in training and matches in the programme will be given an opportunity in the first team squad.

Hinshelwood feels the role will be similar to when he was assistant coach of Brighton & Hove Albion’s under-18 team.

He said: “It was a full-time role at Brighton where I worked with the scholars and this is a role I can get my teeth into and put my mark on.

“Those in the programme will spend the majority of the mornings in the classroom and then afternoons out on the pitch. I can have full-time contact with them, which is what I had at Brighton.

“We’ve got some talented boys in the programme, Jasper (Pattenden), Luca Cocoracchio, Tyrese (Mthunzi), who are all knocking on the door for the first team.

“We’ve got other talented boys involved too and I’m excited to work with them. It’s going to be tough in our first season as we’re playing in an under-19 league and we’ll predominantly have players under-17 but it will be great to have that test on a regular basis.

“I’m really excited to get to work with these players day to day and see how they develop and progress throughout the season.”

Hinshelwood added the education programme will benefit the club in the long run as players progress through the club, with the goal of getting into the first team.

He said: “It bodes well for the future to see the talent we’ve got at this club now, right through from under-14 to under-19 there’s a conveyor belt coming through.

“It’s bright and promising for the football club. I’m not frightened or adverse to giving an opportunity in the first team if I feel they’re ready.”

Hinshelwood will run the course with experienced Sussex-based youth coach, Nathan Bowen.

Anyone interested in being part of the education programme – with the potential to play in the first team – can contact Worthing on info@worthingfc.com