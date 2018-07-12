New season moves step closer as Worthing fixtures are revealed

The excitement continues to build at Worthing Football Club following the release of their Bostik League Premier Division fixtures earlier today.

Manager Adam Hinshelwood guided Worthing to a 16th-placed finish last term but the hopes are much higher going in to the 2018/19 campaign.

Worthing will be hoping to mount a promotion push and the picture has now become clear on how they can achieve that.

The club found out their full fixtures for the new season and they start and end the campaign at Woodside Road.

Wingate & Finchley are the visitors as Worthing kick-off the 2018/19 campaign on Saturday, August 11.

Newly-promoted Bostik League South champions Carshalton Athletic provide Worthing's first away trip two days later.

Hinshelwood's side will come up against four Sussex sides across the season, with Burgess Hill Town, big rivals Bognor, Whitehawk and Lewes all fighting it out in the Bostik League Premier Division.

Worthing welcome the Hillians on Monday, August 27 and the return game takes place on Boxing Day.

Bognor visit Woodside Road on Tuesday, October 23, while Worthing will look to avenge a 5-0 defeat on their last visit to Nyewood Lane on Saturday, March 2.

Hinshelwood's troops travel to the Dripping Pan to take on Lewes on Wednesday, October 3, with the return game taking place on Saturday, January 12.

Whitehawk, relegated from National League South, visit neighbours Worthing on Saturday, March 16 with the game at the Enclosed ground on Saturday, November 10.

Worthing's final action of 2018 sees them entertain Corinthian Casuals on Saturday, December 29.

The hope is Worthing will be celebrating promotion or at least a play-off place when Merstham are the visitors on the final day of the season (Saturday, April 27).

Worthing's full fixture list for the 2018/19 campaign:

Aug 11, Wingate (H); 13, Carshalton (a); 18, Harlow (a); 27, Burgess Hill (H);

Sep 1, Haringey Borough (a); 15, Margate (H); 18, Potters Bar (H); 22, Merstham (a); 29, Leatherhead (H);

Oct 3, Lewes (a); 6, Enfield (a); 13, Kingstonian (H); 20, Brightlingsea Regent (a); 23, Bognor (H);

Nov 3, Folkestone (H); 10, Whitehawk (a); 17, AFC Hornchurch (a); 24, Dorking (H);

Dec 1, Bishop's Stortford (H); 8, Tonbridge Angels (a); 15, Haringey Borough (H); 26, Burgess Hill (a); 29, Corinthian Casuals (H);

Jan 5, Margate (a); 12, Lewes (H); 19, Leatherhead (a); 26, Enfield (H);

Feb 2, Kingstonian (a); 5, Carshalton (H); 9, Potters Bar (a); 16, Harlow (H); 23, Wingate (a);

Mar 2, Bognor (a); 9, Brightlingsea (H); 16, Whitehawk (H); 23, Folkestone (a); 30, AFC Hornchurch (H);

Apr 6, Dorking (a); 13, Bishop's Stortford (a); 20, Tonbridge Angels (H); 22, Corinthian Casuals (a); 27, Merstham (H).

All fixtures subject to change.

