New Shoreham management team revealed

Shoreham Football Club have announced their new management team following the departure of Curtis Foster.

Dale Hurley has come in as manager along with his assistant manager Matt Langley.

Both have had previous spells at the club before moving on to Bostik League clubs to gain further managerial and coaching experience.

Also joining them is former Worthing director Calvin Buckland.

Buckland will be managing the current player recruitment and also helping build the fist team and youth link up.

The announcement on the club's website said: "These are exciting times for Shoreham FC not only for the senior side but the youth teams as well.

"The main focus at present is to recruit the right players before the player registration deadline kicks in and try and move away from relegation zone, which is a tough ask given the situation we see ourselves in.

"Everyone at the club wishes all three the very best and we are all looking forward to the future, no matter what the outcome of this season brings."

Former manager Foster was appointed on December 30 and was in charge of the Musselmen for just eleven games before his resignation on March 17.

His reign got off to a superb start, picking up a 1-0 away win over high-flying Horsham YMCA, but the further ten games saw him pick up a mere two points.

Back-to-back goalless home draws with AFC Uckfield Town and Pagham gave reason for postivity at Middle Road but seven consecutive league defeats, in which they shipped 16 goals and scored only once, saw Shoreham slide into the division's bottom-three.

Saturdays 1-0 home defeat to Lingfield, combined with second-from-bottom Eastbourne United's 2-1 home win over Loxwood, means the Musselmen are only out of the drop zone on goal difference.

Shoreham, Eastbourne United, and Arundel all have accrued 21 points but a mere two goals separate the Premier Division's basement-sides.