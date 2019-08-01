New Storrington boss pledges to 'bring back the exciting days'

Adam Bardouleau has set his sights on a top half SCFL Division 1 finish this season and is determined to ‘bring back the exciting days’ at Storrington.

The new Swans boss was appointed in the summer and will be assisted by Lee Kennedy and Kieron Joseph.

Storrington have failed to end a season in the top nine of the second tier in the SCFL since the 2015/16 season.

But Bardouleau is eager to get the Swans fighting at the right end of the table once again.

“The target for the season is to place in the top half.

“For too long Storrington has been at the wrong end of the table. It is the focus to bring back the exciting days to the club and get the players back to enjoying their football again.”

Bardouleau wants to continue with the good work with the youth in the area in recent years.

The Swans boss is keen to make sure youngsters coming through the ranks have a pathway to senior football. He added: “As a club we are continuing to build on the relationship and lay the foundations with the youth setup, with the view of providing a clear pathway for the youngsters to progress into the senior set up.

“This has been the first pre-season at Storrington, as far as I can remember, whereby we have had this volume of players along to sessions. This is a credit to the recruitment over the summer.”

Swans welcome AFC Varndeanians to start the season on Saturday.

