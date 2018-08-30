New Worthing boss Davy sets sights on the National League

New Worthing Ladies boss Karl Davy has set himself a five-year goal to get the club into the National League.

Davy, 25, was in charge of Lewes Foundation’s under-18 team last year and took over at Woodside Road this summer after Curtis Foster stepped down at the end of last season.

Worthing begin the new campaign with a SSE Women’s FA Cup match at Meridian on Sunday. They then get their South East Counties League Premier Division season going away to Saltdean on September 9 and Davy has high hopes of a top three league finish.

He said: “I’d say top three is realisitc. Last season we came fourth, so you want to push on from that.

“Given the right adjustments, there’s no reason why we can’t be better but the aim is to get 30-ish points and try to progress from where we were last year.”

Longer-term, the goal is for Worthing to get into the National League and Davy said: “We’re two leagues below the National League, so the aim is to get there and kick on.

“We’re looking at developing a plan at the club now to see how we can do that.

“I’ve given myself five years to do it. That’s my goal, so that means two promotions in five years which is more than achieveable.

“I see my future here and I want to progress the squad and the female section at Worthing.”

Davy’s Lewes side lost 3-2 to Worthing in a cup game last season, so he knew the quality of the squad at Woodside Road before he took charge.

He said: “The first few training sessions have been a high standard.

“With any squad there is room for improvement, we’re always open to that but I had a pretty strong squad at Lewes last year and Worthing beat us 3-2, so it showed already the quality is here.

“It’s just about coming in now and maybe tweaking things a little bit.”

Davy has been coaching for more than ten years, in academy systems at Brentford and AFC Wimbledon, and has scouted for clubs.

He got into coaching shortly after he stopped playing aged 19 and is currently taking his UEFA B licence badge.