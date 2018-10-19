Newcastle United boss Rafa Benitez on Brighton and Hove Albion's skipper: 'I think Bruno is wrong'

Newcastle United boss has responded to Brighton and Hove Albion's skipper Bruno's comments about the fans at St James' Park.

In the build up to tomorrow's game, Bruno said: “They’re going to start the game very fast and we have to try to control the pace. Their fans will be behind them, but if they don’t play well, they’re going to be on them.

"Their intensity could be really high, but if we start well, the fans could turn and it’s always tough to play without that confidence. We can take advantage of that.

But Benitez responded in his pre-match press conference this afternoon. He said: "The first win is always the most difficult. I think once we win the first game we will have more confidence and it will be easier for us. At the same time, we play at home. Our fans, they have something to prove, that Bruno is wrong.

"Because Bruno was talking about the fans will get on top of the players if they make mistakes, but our fans are very clever.

"They know this team, they care, they are professionals and they care and they work really hard. They know also our strengths and weaknesses and one of our strengths is our fans behind the team.

"If they see something wrong, they will still be supporting the team. I'm sure at the end of the game and at the end of the season that everybody will be happy because the relationship between the players and the fans is quite strong.

"They showed that in the Championship, they showed that last year, so I think Bruno is wrong."