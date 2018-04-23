Newton nets winner to fire Worthing to victory

Zack Newton got the only goal to fire Worthing Football Club to victory in their penultimate Bostik League Premier Division fixture of the season on Saturday.

Newton’s 12th-minute effort was enough to take Adam Hinshelwood’s team to a 1-0 triumph at Enfield Town.

It was a good day all round for Worthing, who moved up three places to 14th as they look improve on their league placing from last season.

Under the guidance of former manager Gary Elphick, Worthing ended last year - their first back in the Isthmian League Premier Division - in 14th.

With a game left to play this season, they are still in with a shout of a top-half finish but former Brighton defender Hinshelwood just wants his team to end the season on a high.

He said: “It was another pleasing display at Enfield, where we showed a couple of sides to our game.

“We created a number of chances in the first half and probably should have gone in leading by more than the goal we did.

“Enfield put us under a lot more pressure after the restart, we rode our luck at times but we showed great resilience to see things out and pick up all three points.

“We’re improving all the time as a squad and this was another result that showed that.”

Newton kept his composure to coolly slot past Enfield goalkeeper Joe Wright inside 13 minutes.

Worthing could and should have extended their lead before the break. Defender Joel Colbran - fresh from netting his first goal for the club last time out - saw a header come back off the crossbar in a dominant first half showing from his side.

Worthing goalkeeper Lucas Covolan was called upon a few times after the restart, while Enfield spurned a couple of great openings.

Wing-back Jared Rance saw an effort strike a post as Worthing ran out 1-0 winners.

Hinshelwood had little doubt the team he inherited back in September - and the squad he assembled - would remain in the division. A 15th win of the season under his stewardship has seen them rise to 14th and he said: “The squad have done a superb job getting us in the position we now find ourselves in with a game to go.

“I was always confident we’d have a strong second half of the season, particularly given the players I’d been able to recruit, but maybe not as good as it’s gone after Christmas.

“When we lost at Harlow Town back in December I think we were something like seven points adrift at the bottom. To now be 20 points clear of second from bottom Burgess Hill Town with a game to play shows what a great effort it’s been.”

Worthing bring their Bostik League Premier Division campaign to a close with Brightlingsea Regent the visitors to Woodside Road on Saturday.

WORTHING: Covolan; Colbran, Racine, Young; Parsons, Budd, D.Barker, Rance; Meekums, Pamment; Newton. Subs: G.Barker (Meekums), Starkey (Pamment), Pope (Newton), Sisimayi, Sparks.