Nine-man Lancing suffer quarter-final exit in extra-time at ten-man Peacehaven

Lancing boss Naime Rouane admitted that a ‘lack of discipline’ cost his side as they were knocked out of the Peter Bentley Cup in the quarter-final stages losing 3-2 after extra time at Peacehaven and Telscombe.

Two goals from Lewis Finney weren’t enough as the Lancers were reduced to nine men in the match as Finney and Kane Louis both saw red.

After the match Rouane was quick to praise his team for their efforts.

He said: “(I’m) delighted with the performance from the boys.

“I thought we were a class above on the football front last night and Peacehaven ran out of ideas, but a lack of discipline from us late in the game changed the complexion of the game and ultimately allowed Peacehaven to get a foothold."

Lancing got off to the best possible start when on four minutes Finney finished off an excellent team goal after some superb link-up play between Max Blencowe, Louis and James Rhodes allowed the Lancers’ top scorer to break clear.

The Tye responded well to going a goal down as they put forth a good spell of attacking possession but this was well dealt with by the Lancing defence.

Finney got his, and his side’s, second goal of the game on 66 minutes after some excellent play from substitute Brad Santos in the build up saw Finney through again who calmly struck home.

Finney was in the action again on 81 minutes as he was given his marching orders for a second bookable offence following a controversial tackle involving the Lancers forward and a Tye defender.

Peacehaven pulled a goal back almost immediately after the sending off as Marcus Allen headed home a Jake Brocklebank cross at the back post.

The Tye started to throw everything at the Lancing goal, looking to capitalise on their man advantage and it paid off in the dying embers of the match.

In the fifth minute of added time Matthew Cheeseman hit a thumping effort from distance as the game headed for extra-time.

Peacehaven took the lead on 104 minutes when Tyler Capon finished superbly into the top corner.

The Tye were reduced to 10 men on 109 minutes in extra time when Brandon Kilula was sent off following a second yellow card.

Lancing were reduced to nine men two minutes later when Louis was sent off which killed off any chance of a Lancers’ comeback as it finished 3-2.

The Lancers return to league action when they visit unbeaten league leaders Eastbourne Town on Saturday and Rouane is looking forward to the test.

He added: Really looking forward to the Eastbourne town game, we look forward to every fixture regardless of the opponent.

“They’re going well but I know what we have in this dressing room and for me I’ve yet to see a better footballing side than us this season.

“The lads have been first class, we’re happy to be playing in the big games.

Lancing: Evans, Fenton, Beresford, Williamson, Blencowe, Hendy, Rhodes (Juwara 90+5), Hewens (Santos 45), Louis, Caplin (Honore 65), Finney

Unused: Fair, Sharman

