'No fear' for Worthing ahead of Billericay test

Adam Hinshelwood insists his Worthing Football Club squad have nothing to fear as they welcome Bostik League Premier Division leaders Billericay Town to Woodside Road on Saturday.

Worthing are winless in two matches ahead of the visit of Glenn Tamplin’s star-studded squad.

Table-toppers Billericay have not been in the best of form of late and their build-up to the Worthing game has been bizarre.

Owner Tamplin decided to resign as manager in the wake of Saturday’s FA Trophy defeat to Wealdstone – only to reappoint himself as boss just three days later.

Despite a strange turn of events within opposition ranks ahead of the match, Hinshelwood is only focusing on what he can control and said: “We played them at their place earlier in the year and put in quite a good performance.

“We had some good chances in that game, probably should have gone ahead, then ended up losing 4-0.

“All we ever need to worry about is ourselves and that’ll be no different going in to Saturday. They’ve obviously got some real talent throughout their squad and are top of the table.

“It’s a chance for us to test ourselves against one of the best teams, if not the best team, in this division.”

Billericay boast a squad brimming with Premier and Football League experience.

Kevin Foley and Jamie O’Hara played for Wolves and Tottenham Hotspur respectively earlier in their careers, while top scorer Jake Robinson was once on the books of Brighton & Hove Albion. Hinshelwood is all too aware of the talents Robinson possesses but believes it’s a challenge his squad should relish.

“This is the sort of test that my team love,” Hinshelwood said.

“So many of their squad have so much experience, that was evident when we played them earlier this season. They’ve not been on the best of runs, we’re on the back of a defeat so both teams will be looking to get back on track.”

Worthing look set to be at virtual full strength for the visit of Tamplin and his troops. Wing-back Alex Parsons is back to boost Hinshelwood’s options and the boss gave an update of the fitness of midfield duo Rhyle Ovenden (knee) and Ross Edwards (abductor).

He added: “Alex (Parsons) is back and available so I’ve basically got the whole squad to choose from.

“Rhyle (Ovenden) is continuing to improve all the time. We’re hoping to have him back, looking to get some minutes in to him at some stage this month.

“Ross (Edwards) has suffered a slight setback in his recovery and we’ll be keeping a close eye on him as he continues his comeback.”