One crazy game, one tight game - but Worthing are happy to be top dogs

Worthing celebrate Reece Meekums' goal in the win over Merstham / Picture: Marcus Hoare

Worthing won 5-4 at home to Lewes in one of the Isthmian League’s matches of the season on Saturday, then saw off Merstham 2-1, also in front of the home faithful, on Tuesday night.

That’s seven wins and a draw from their past eight games and it’s taken them two points clear at the top of the table. Now the Mackerel Men turn their attentions to the FA Trophy, with boss Hinshelwood keen to give fans a cup run after a couple of lean years in this competition and the FA Cup.

Against Lewes, the Rooks quickly went 2-0 up before goals by Ollie Pearce (2), Dayshonne Golding (2) and Jasper Pattenden put Worthing 5-2 up. Lewes scored twice in two minutes to make it close again but Hinshelwood’s team kept them out.

Tuesday’s clash with Merstham was much tighter and the Surrey side led 1-0 at the break before Pearce and Reece Meekums scored in a four-minute spell before the hour to clinch a ninth league win in 12 games for the team.

Step-four Isthmian hosts Cherstey await in the Trophy on Saturday before Worthing’s scheduled league game at Wingate next Tuesday.

Hinshelwood told us: “The Lewes game was crazy. We went two down early but I always thought we’d get chances, and we did to well to come in at half-time 3-2 up. Then at 5-2 we were thinking we just needed to close it out but they came back at us.

“It was great entertainment for a huge crowd (of around 1,600). The goals have been flowing for us and Ollie and Dayshonne’s partnership is flourishing.

“Merstham was a very different game. They sat everyone back behind the ball and made us work hard, but our balls forward in the first half lacked precision.

“But we found a way through in the second half and it was nice to give another 1,000-plus crowd a win.”

Hinshelwood admitted Worthing’s cup efforts in recent times had let fans down and said: “We really want to have a little run in the Trophy but Chertsey have started the season well and will test us.”