Pamment nets against former club as rivals Worthing and Burgess Hill Town draw FA Trophy tie

Burgess Hill striker Kieron Pamment struck against his former side Worthing to force a replay in the Bostik League Premier Division rivals' FA Trophy first round qualifying tie at Leylands Park this afternoon.

Ollie Pearce's effort ten minutes before the break was cancelled out by Pamment's goal on 80 minutes as it ended 1-1 with a replay now required to determine which team will reach the second qualifying round of the national competition.

Worthing were dumped out of the FA Cup at Ebbsfleet United last time out and Pearce's strike looked to have put them on their way through in the FA Trophy, only for Pamment to level with time running out.

Ex-Worthing trio Ben Pope, Tom Cadman and Pamment all started for Hillians while another former Worthing player, Henry Watson, came off the bench in the cup clash.

It was not an encounter that will live long in the memory but Pearce's 35th-minute strike gave Worthing a 1-0 lead at the break.

Hillians, currently bottom of the Bostik League Premier Division, levelled things up through Pamment ten minutes from time as it ended 1-1.

Worthing welcome rivals Burgess Hill in the replay at Woodside Road on Tuesday (7.45pm).

WORTHING: Perntreou; Barker, Miles, Crane; Parsons, Clarke, Ovenden, Rance; Ajiboye, Pearce; Kealy. Subs: Budd (Ovenden), Aguiar (Rance), Pattenden (Kealy), Skerry, Mthunzie.