Pamment's hat-trick helps Worthing continue to climb

Kieron Pamment hit a hat-trick as Worthing Football Club moved up a place to 22nd in the Bostik League Premier Division on New Year's Day.

Along with Pamment’s treble, Joe Clarke, 18, netted on just his second appearance to propel Worthing to an impressive 4-0 away win over ten-man Merstham.

Adam Hinshelwood's troops were full of confidence heading into their first game of 2018, after a home draw with Lowestoft Town two days earlier had seen them move off the bottom for the first time since August.

A win at Merstham would follow - making it seven points from a possible nine over Christmas without conceding a goal - which moved them up a place above Harlow Town on goal difference.

Worthing boss Hinshelwood is refusing to get carried away and wants his young squad to show greater consistency this year.

He said: “It was another really good performance. We’ve been playing really well of late, it was just a matter of time before we got a really convincing win.

Jesse Starkey battles for the ball during Saturday's draw with Lowestoft Town. Picture by Stephen Goodger

“The players have been brilliant over the Christmas period, really showing their commitment to the cause.

“I looked at the games we had over the festive period and was hoping we’d be able to pick up a decent points haul.

“The team responded really well after we were beaten by Thurrock going into Christmas. We’ve taken seven points from nine, I’m really pleased the players have been rewarded for their efforts over this busy time of year.”

Pamment’s 22nd-minute strike ensured Worthing went in leading at the interval.

It was 2-0 four minutes after the restart as Pamment fired home Alex Parsons’ knockdown.

Clarke, who was handed his debut in the draw with Lowestoft last time out, notched his first Worthing goal to make it three with 20 minutes left.

Frustrations boiled over for the home side as the game wore on and Simon Cooper was shown a straight red for a foul on Darren Budd after 81 minutes.

There was still time for the impressive Pamment to complete his hat-trick a minute from time.

The victory was the perfect way for Worthing to start 2018 and it also moved them to fourth in the form table, having collected 13 points from their past six matches.

Hinshelwood has been delighted with Worthing’s run of late but knows there is still plenty of hard work to do.

“All the players have brought into what myself and the coaches have been wanting to do since I arrived back,” Hinshelwood said.

“Game-by-game we’ve been gradually improving, which has been great to see.

“The win over Merstham was the third game in a row we’ve managed to keep a clean sheet. I’ve always said if we are solid at the back, then we’ll have a chance in matches - that has shown in recent games.”

WORTHING: Covolan; Colbran, Young, Rents; Parsons, Clarke, Budd, Sparks; Pamment, Starkey; Meekums. Subs: Rance (Meekums, 45), Pope (Starkey, 61), Wild (Sparks, 70), Watson, Hallard.