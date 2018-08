Worthing began the new Bostik League Premier Division season with a 2-1 victory over Wingate yesterday.

Callum Kealy scored both Worthing goals, after Wingate had taken the lead after half-an-hour.

Worthing celebrate Callum Kealy's equaliser. Picture by Stephen Goodger

Click on the video above to see a selection of pictures taken by Stephen Goodger from the opening-day win.

