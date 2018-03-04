Picture slideshow: Hinshelwood hails impact of two-goal Pamment in stunning Worthing win

Worthing Football Club boss Adam Hinshelwood was full of praise for forward Kieron Pamment following the stunning Bostik League Premier Division success over leaders Billericay Town on Saturday.

Substitute Pamment struck twice in as many second-half minutes to inspire Worthing to a 2-1 victory over title-chasing Billericay at Woodside Road.

The frontman has not started any of the previous five matches but Worthing's top scorer took his tally to 14 in the league with a fine double after coming on to replace wing-back Alex Parsons early on.

Hinshelwood was delighted to see Pamment come off the bench to win the game for his team and said: "Kieron (Pamment) has been waiting in the wings - our top scorer - comes in and shows his class with his two goals. I felt in the past few weeks Kieron has been trying too hard when he's been getting on.

"I'm absolutely delighted he's got his two goals, he's a great player. Even Jared (Rance) aswell, another that's been waiting in the wings, came in and took his chance."

Despite such a superb victory, Hinshelwood is looking for his troops to improve in one area.

Kieron Pamment got both goals in Worthing's win over league leaders Billericay Town. Picture by Derek Martin

After Pamment's quickfire double, former Brighton & Hove Albion striker Jake Robinson pulled one back almost immediately to make it a tense finale.

The home side also had defender Joel Colbran dismissed as he collected a second yellow card a minute from time as they ended with ten men.

Hinshelwood wants his young team to learn from this and previous matches by making sure they do not give teams a sniff in the future.

He added: "If that doesn't give us the belief that we are a good team then nothing will but at the same time we must learn to stay switched on for the 90 minutes.

"It was a game we should have seen out 2-0. For whatever reason we seem to let teams back in - whether to keep the fans or myself on our toes, I don't know - but it always seems to always be the case. It's something you are going to get with a young side, when we do click and get it right we are a real handful."

Worthing will be looking to back up their fine win over Billericay when they visit sixth-placed Staines Town on Tuesday (7.45pm).