Player ratings / Who shone and who struggled for Brighton against Norwich
Brighton and Hove Albion played out a 2-0 home victory against Norwich City.
They move up to eighth in the Premier League...But who shone and who struggled for Graham Potter's men?
1. Maty Ryan 6-10
No problems. Did what he had to do and did it very well...As always
2. Martin Montoya 7-10
Pressed well. Defended soundly and attacked the space in front of him when he could.
3. Lewis Dunk 7-10
Defended well and rarely hit a stray pass
4. Adam Webster 6-10
Was playing well until the ankle injury. Let's hope it's not to serious for the summer signing.
