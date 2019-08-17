Leandro Trossard

Player ratings / Who shone and who struggled for Brighton against West Ham

How did the Albion players rate against West Ham United at the Amex?

Another fine team display but this is how they performed individually.

Solid once again. Got a hand to Hernandez's goal but just couldn't keep it out (Getty)

1. Mat Ryan 7/10

Decent performance in the back three. Hernandez gave the defence the slip for the goal (getty)

2. Shane Duffy 6-10

Another commanding performance. One ofthe best defendersin the division (getty)

3. Lewis Dunk 7-10

Another good performance from Burn. Named man of the match by the sponsors. (Phil Westlake)

4. Dan Burn 8-10

