Brighton vs Leicester

Player ratings / Who shone and who struggled for Brighton and Hove Albion against Leicester City

Brighton and Hove Albion played out a disappointing 2-0 loss to Leicester City at the Amex Stadium.

Our reporter Logan MacLeod reports on who shone and who struggled for both teams.

Man-of-the-match performance. Kept his team in it. Saved Vardy's first penalty before VAR got involved. Reaction stops, a penalty save, one-on-ones, he did it all.

1. Maty Ryan 9-10

Gave away a soft penalty after a coming together with Gray, Booked early on after a bad touch saw him bring down Perez. Caught out by Leicester's breaks.

2. Adam Webster 6-10

Not great in possession. Nearly got on the end of a Dan Burn cross to level the score. Caught up by Leicester's breaks.

3. Shane Duffy 6-10

Some marauding runs forward which got Brighton up the pitch and in dangerous areas, but didn't do it enough.

4. Dan Burn 6-10

