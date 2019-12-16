Neal Maupay celebrates

Player ratings: Who shone and who struggled for Brighton and Hove Albion at Crystal Palace

Brighton and Hove Albion played-out a hard fought 1-1 draw at Crystal Palace on Monday night.

But who shone and who struggled for Graham Potter's men?

Could do nothing about Zaha's goal. Good distribution, and commanded his box. Great near-post save from Ayew. A player at the very top of his game.

1. Maty Ryan 7-10

Could do nothing about Zaha's goal. Good distribution, and commanded his box. Great near-post save from Ayew. A player at the very top of his game.
Getty
Buy a Photo
Beaten just once by Zaha and that was for a the equaliser. Overall a good performance after two matches out of the team. Attacked with purpose

2. Martin Montoya 7-10

Beaten just once by Zaha and that was for a the equaliser. Overall a good performance after two matches out of the team. Attacked with purpose
Getty
Buy a Photo
Dealt with the threat of Benteke. Quick across the ground and blocked and tackled when he needed to.

3. Adam Webster 7-10

Dealt with the threat of Benteke. Quick across the ground and blocked and tackled when he needed to.
Getty
Buy a Photo
Took plenty of stick from Palace fans and an elbow from Benteke but performed solidly. Was turned easily in the second half when Ayew forced a smart save from Ryan

4. Lewis Dunk 6-10

Took plenty of stick from Palace fans and an elbow from Benteke but performed solidly. Was turned easily in the second half when Ayew forced a smart save from Ryan
Getty
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 7