Player ratings: Who shone and who struggled for Brighton at Arsenal? Brighton and Hove Albion enjoyed an excellent 2-1 victory against Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium But who shone and who struggled for Graham Potter's men? 1. Maty Ryan 8-10 Produced excellent saves in each half. Denied Martinelli with just minutes remaining to seal three points. Great performance 2. Steven Alzate 7-10 Talk about being able to play anywhere. Denied Aubameyang with a great last ditch tackle and also attacked with purpose. Montoya has competition 3. Adam Webster 7-10 Good at the back and popped up with Albion's first goal. Looks solid Premier League performer and has two goals to his name this season 4. Lewis Dunk 7-10 A fine defensive display and always looking to play from the back