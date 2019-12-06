Neal Maupay

Player ratings: Who shone and who struggled for Brighton at Arsenal?

Brighton and Hove Albion enjoyed an excellent 2-1 victory against Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium

But who shone and who struggled for Graham Potter's men?

Produced excellent saves in each half. Denied Martinelli with just minutes remaining to seal three points. Great performance

1. Maty Ryan 8-10

Produced excellent saves in each half. Denied Martinelli with just minutes remaining to seal three points. Great performance
Getty
Buy a Photo
Talk about being able to play anywhere. Denied Aubameyang with a great last ditch tackle and also attacked with purpose. Montoya has competition

2. Steven Alzate 7-10

Talk about being able to play anywhere. Denied Aubameyang with a great last ditch tackle and also attacked with purpose. Montoya has competition
Getty
Buy a Photo
Good at the back and popped up with Albion's first goal. Looks solid Premier League performer and has two goals to his name this season

3. Adam Webster 7-10

Good at the back and popped up with Albion's first goal. Looks solid Premier League performer and has two goals to his name this season
Getty
Buy a Photo
A fine defensive display and always looking to play from the back

4. Lewis Dunk 7-10

A fine defensive display and always looking to play from the back
Getty
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 7