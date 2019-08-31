Player ratings: Who shone and who struggled for Brighton at Manchester City
Manchester City were at their clinical best as they beat Brighton 4-0 at the Etihad.
Who stood up to the challenge for Brighton and who struggled?
1. Mat Ryan 6-10
Beaten four times, none of which he could have done much about
2. Adam Webster 5-10
Not the easiest place to make Premier debut. Remained composed under-pressure and will hope to keep his place after the international break
3. Lewis Dunk 5-10
What can you do against Aguero in that form?
4. Dan Burn 6-10
Same as Dunk and Webster. Did what he could. I gave his a six just for that exquiste first touch in the first half.
