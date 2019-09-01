Kevin De Bruyne celebrates his goal after two minutes (getty)

Player ratings: Who shone and who struggled for Manchester City against Brighton

Manchester City produced an impressive team display to beat Brighton 4-0 at the Etihad.

But how did they dperform individually?

Great save to deny Trossard just before halftime.
No England call-up but assured display

2. Walker 6-10

Solid for City at centre back. Coped well after injury to Laporte

3. Otamendi 7-10

His match came to a painful end on 37 minutes when he clattered into Webster. Set to be out for a while

4. Laporte 6-10

