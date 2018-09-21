Pulling appointed new Lancing manager

Lancing Football Club have named Mark Pulling as their new manager after Ash Bailey resigned last week.

Pulling was already player/coach at Lancers and was put in temporary charge of the team for Tuesday's Sussex RUR Cup tie at Shoreham, which Lancing won 6-0.

He will take charge of his first official game when Lancing travel to Eastbourne Town in the SCFL Premier Division tomorrow afternoon.

On the appointment, Lancers chairman Steve Taylor said: “The performance Tuesday was a joy to watch and I like the way the players responded to Mark’s direction and coaching.

“Mark is well respected within the team and sets a high standard during training. Mark has played at a high level, he leads by example and I am confident that Mark will achieve the objectives we have as a club."

Lancing club secretary Daniel Fuller-Smith added: “I am pleased to be at a club that has a first team manager who also has youth development at the forefront of his mind.

"A number of the lads in the U18s have played for Mark at Hove Park School and we expect to see some of them introduced into the squad over the coming season."