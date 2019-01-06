Racine makes Worthing return after frustrating spell out injured

Worthing Football Club defender Aarran Racine made his return from injury in the 1-1 draw at Margate yesterday.

Racine had been out for several weeks with a ankle injury and had not been expected to play in the Bostik League Premier Division match at Margate.

He returned to training on Thursday night and only came onto the bench at Margate as a late change for Will Miles.

He then came on during the first half after an injury to James Crane and only a late equaliser denied Worthing all three points as the game finished 1-1.

Speaking on Friday night at Worthing's fans' Q&A, Racine had been targeting a return to action within a couple of weeks.

Racine said: "I had a few set-backs, ankle injuries are always a pain especially the tendons.

"I probably pushed it a bit too much at times early on trying to come back too soon but I've tried to keep fit and ticking over since I've been injured and I'm confident that when I come back, I can stay back.

"It's frustrating when I'm watching every game. I want to be involved and out there playing all the time."

Looking ahead to the rest of the season, Racine said: "It's a bit of a cliche but it is all about the next game. If you start thinking too far ahead, you can lose sight of your next game.

"It's all about short-term goals."

Racine has played higher up the football pyramid for Forest Green and spoke last year about aiming to return to the professional game.

He played a handful of games for Worthing last season after originally coming to the club as an assistant manager and coach when he was ruled out with a knee injury.

After trials at higher-league clubs did not work out in the summer, he signed on again for Worthing but is not thinking about the future too much at the moment - although did say he would be happy to stay at Woodside Road.

Racine said: "With the fanbase here, it's a good place to play your football.

"I'm more than happy to stay but I've got to get fit and play some games.

"When you're fit and playing regularly, you can begin to think about the following season."

Worthing boss Adam Hinshelwood was pleased to see Racine make his comeback at Margate. Speaking to WorthingFC TV, he said: "He's a big presence back there for us. He leads the line well and we can deal with long balls better when he's in the side.

"He's a reassuring figure for the younger players to have around. It was great to see him get some minutes."

HAVE YOU READ?

The key points from Worthing Football Club's fans' Q&A



Late Margate penalty denies Worthing second successive victory



Bournemouth v Brighton player ratings



Six things we learned from Brighton's FA Cup win at Bournemouth



Bournemouth v Brighton fan and action picture gallery



'Jurgen Locadia sets great example for anybody in football': Brighton manager Chris Hughton