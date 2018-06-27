Remedial pitch work taking place at Worthing

Work is being undertaken at Worthing Football Club this week to try to ensure the club do not have to play home matches away from Woodside Road in the coming season.

Worthing played their opening five home games of last season at Bognor’s Nyewood Lane ground owing to issues with their 3G pitch.

It failed three FIFA quality test certificate inspections last summer but the club returned home from Bognor in October after successful work on the pitch.

Five days of remedial and maintenance work is now being carried out on the artifical surface at Woodside Road this week, with Worthing managing director Calvin Buckland saying: “The work is being done so we don’t end up being in a situation like last year again.”

Worthing have confirmed their home pre-season friendlies will all take place as planned and the club will be able to begin the Bostik League Premier Division season at Woodside Road.

Home friendlies with South Park (July 7) and Worthing United (July 10) have so far been announced.

Fixtures for the new season will be released in the middle of July.