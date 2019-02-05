Returning Worthing midfielder could be crucial in promotion quest

Ross Edwards could play a key part in Worthing's Bostik League Premier Division promotion push after returning to the club.

That's the view of manager Adam Hinshelwood as the midfielder impressed in the club's win at Kingstonian.

Edwards slotted back into Worthing's team alongside Academy star Ricky Aguiar in central midfield following a brief spell at SCFL Premier Division Chichester City.

And the midfielder received high praise from Hinshelwood after his return.

He said: "It was a good performance (from Ross).

“We’ve got excellent options in that midfield area.

“I thought Ross and Ricky (Aguiar) got on the ball and dictated the play at times.

“For our third goal Ross got it in a tight area and we managed to play through him.

“It was a really good performance, like he’s never been away, and he can be a big player for us between now and the end of the season."

Edwards will be hoping for a repeat performance should he once again feature in Worthing's home league clash with Carshalton tonight (7.45pm).

