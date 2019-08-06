Revealed: Where does Brighton or your team rank in the opening day Premier League table?

A new study has reviewed the results of each of England’s 20 Premier League clubs during their opening day matches over the last decade and has found that Manchester City have the best record.

Brighton rank 18th in the opening day league table, with three wins in 10 games, securing 10 points from their last 10 opening day games.

Brighton are 18th

Their opening day opponents Watford rank fourth in the opening day league table, with 20 points.

The research from Betoclock.com found that City have won nine games and drawn one from their round one fixtures over the last 10 years, more wins than any other club in the Premier League.

Alongside the Citizens, fellow Premier League club Watford, are the only other teams to not lose an opening day fixture in the last decade.

Newcastle United and newly promoted Premier League side Norwich City claim the worst goal difference out of all 20 teams, both have a -12 aggregate goal difference in opening day fixtures.

When it comes to the teams who top the table for the most goals scored, the deadliest clubs are Chelsea and Manchester City, both with 24 goals during this time. A surprise entrant to complete the top three are Watford with 21 goals in round one games over the last decade.

Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur have the best defensive records over the last decade conceding three and six goals respectively. Their 2019/20 opening day opponents, West Ham and Aston Villa, will be up against defensive powerhouses.

Of the 20 Premier League clubs, only two failed to play out an opening day draw; Manchester United (eight wins, two defeats) and West Ham (four wins and six defeats).

A surprise placing saw Arsenal come in the bottom half of the table sitting in 13th place. The Gunners have won three of their last 10 opening day fixtures, securing themselves a below par 12 points out of a possible 30 (three wins and three draws).

A spokesperson for Betoclock.com commented: “While it’s no surprise to see both Manchester clubs and Chelsea at the top, seeing Watford in the top five shows that the Premier League’s best teams aren’t necessarily the ones that have a good start to the season. Despite sitting third in the rankings, Chelsea face a tough opening day fixture away to Manchester United who are one place above them in second”.