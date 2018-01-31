'Right call' to abandon Worthing United's clash with Arundel

Worthing United and Arundel were both in agreement the right decision was made to abandon their Southern Combination League Premier Division clash last night.

The teams were drawing 0-0 at half time when referee David Joseph decided to call the fixture - which took place at Lyons Way - off.

Rain was falling before kick-off and throughout the half, leaving referee Joseph concerned over player safety.

Mavericks player/manager Matt Evans had no complaints at the decision and said: "It’s been a very frustrating time. At the minute, it seems like its dry all week and then rains on matchdays.

“To be fair to the referee, it was probably the right call. He could have started the second half but with the rain coming down like it was, I don’t think we would have lasted too much longer.

“On the plus side, we got 45 minutes of competitive football in there and there were lots of positives that we can take into Saturday’s game when rivals Lancing come to visit.”

Mullets - whose game at Saltdean United was abandoned after 50 minutes on Saturday - have not managed to complete a competitive fixture in 2018.

Arundel boss Richard Towers believes the decision to call the clash off at Mavericks was correct.

He said: "I think the referee was right to call the match off at Worthing United.

“The conditions were woeful, it was raining before kick-off and throughout. The players had no real chance to play any football, the only complaint I may have had was the decision to start the game in the first place.

“As it was raining before the start, with the forecast showing rain would continue to fall, maybe the match should not have been started.

“I just hope the weather improves and we can get back out playing soon.”