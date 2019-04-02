Rudwick scores spectacular free-kick in convincing Mile Oak win

Mile Oak convincingly gained another three points following their meeting with Billingshurst last Saturday.

A spectacular free kick from the edge of the area - taken by George Rudwick - gave Oak the lead on 43-minutes.

Oaks first change of the game came in the second half, which saw Jack Marriott replaced by Marc Rewell on 65 minutes.

This proved to be a wise decision as just five minutes from coming on, Rewell headed the ball over the keeper and into the top corner, following an assist from Anderson.

A further change for Oak saw Jack Stenning replaced by Jack Arnold on 74-minutes.

A superb cross from Craig Anderson found the waiting Rewell in the area and another fine header sealed the deal - taking the score to 3-0 on 80 minutes.

Oaks final substitution saw Michael Gould replaced by Darryl Livesey on 80-minutes.

The final whistle saw the score remain 3-0 to Mile Oak FC.

Manager Anthony Whittington said: “We controlled the game from start to finish.

“The score should have probably been more, but I am happy with the performance and the win.”

Mile Oak FC: 1 Aaron Stenning, 2 Michael Gould, 3 Jack Arnold, 4 Joe Hall, 5 Enzo Benn, 6 Nick Lansdale, 7 George Rudwick, 8 Louie Foster, 9 Joe Benn, 10 Jack Marriott, 11 Craig Anderson

Substitutes: 12 Jack Stenning, 14 Adam Dine, 15 Karl Gillingham, 16 Marc Rewell, 17 Darryl Livesey