Rumour has it: Brighton and Crystal Palace eye ex-Leicester star Danny Simpson while Llorente close to Lazio deal

Bighton and Crystal Palace are reported to be interested in signing former Leicester City right back and free agent Danny Simpson.

Simpson, 32, departed the King Power Stadium in the summer after spending five years with the club.

The full-back trained with Celtic earlier this summer but is thought to favour a return to the Premier League or the Major League in America.

Simpson, who was a key part of Leicester’s title-winning campaign in 2016, featured just six times for the Foxes last season but could still prove to be a reliable back up.

Martin Montoya has performed well at right wing back for Brighton in the opening Premier League fixtures but with Bruno retired and Ezequiel Schelotto still recovering from a cruciate knee ligament injury, options are limited.

Palace, meanwhile, sold Aaron Wan-Bissaka to Manchester United in the summer and Joel Ward is the club’s only senior right-back.

Clubs can still sign free agents as long as they have space in their 25-man Premier League squads, which were submitted after the window closed earlier this month.

West Ham are planning to tie Manuel Lanzini down on a long-term contract.

According to Sky Sports News, the Hammers want Lanzini secured on fresh terms despite them having an option to trigger a two-year extension on his current deal which expires at the end of the season.

Daniel Sturridge has not yet come to a decision on which club to join for the coming season. The former England international has been in talks with Turkish Super Lig side Trabzonspor for the past week and is currently considering a lucrative offer.

Fernando Llorente is on the verge of joining Lazio, according to reports. Inter, Fiorentina and Napoli are also monitoring his situation.