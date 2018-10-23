Rumour Mill: Chelsea want new striker... Fulham to open talks with star... Lukaku opens up on Man Utd struggles

Here are today's top football rumours...

Chelsea are ready to raid the transfer market to sign a new striker in January, with Inter Milan centre-forward Mauro Icardi among the top targets. (Various)

Former Chelsea boss Antonio Conte is Real Madrid's number one choice to become their new manager if they sack Julen Lopetegui - but that could scupper the Spanish club's their chances of signing Eden Hazard, who had a difficult relationship with the Italian at Stamford Bridge. (Daily Mirror)

Fulham will open contract talks with 18-year-old winger Ryan Sessegnon, who has just 18 months left on his present deal and is a target for Tottenham. (Daily Mail)

Inter Milan defender Milan Skriniar, who is linked with both Manchester United and Manchester City, has yet to agree a new contract with the Italian club. (Calciomercato)

Real Madrid left-back Marcelo wants to force through a move to Italian champions Juventus, who could pay more than £40m for the Brazil defender. (Tuttosport)

Newcastle United owner Mike Ashley took around £10m out of the club during the summer - depriving manager Rafael Benitez of transfer funds. (Daily Telegraph)

Manchester United striker Romelu Lukaku admits things have not quite been "clicking" for him at Old Trafford since his £75m move from Everton. (Daily Mail)

Juventus defender Leonardo Bonucci says he could have joined tonight's Champions League opponents Manchester United from AC Milan last summer, but opted instead to the Italian club. (Daily Telegraph)

Newcastle United manager Rafael Benitez says it is not the right time to blood some of his young players in the first team, with the club bottom of the Premier League. (Newcastle Chronicle)

West Ham United midfielder Jack Wilshere says if Arsene Wenger had not been replaced by Unai Emery in the summer he would still be at Arsenal. (Daily Star)

Tottenham's Erik Lamela says his side are running out of chances in the Champions League before their match against PSV on Wednesday. (Daily Star)