Rumour Mill: Will Manchester United sign Zlatan Ibrahimovic again, and should they sell Paul Pogba?

Here are today's top football rumours - several of which concern big names and their future at - or away from - Old Trafford

Manchester United forward Anthony Martial is ready to ignore interest from Juventus, Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munich to stay at Old Trafford. (ESPN)

Manchester United are under huge commercial pressure not to sell French midfielder Paul Pogba over concerns his exit would result in a huge financial blow. (Daily Mail)

The odds on LA Galaxy striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic re-joining Manchester United on loan during the MLS off-season have been slashed. (The Sun)

Manchester City are making an offer for Juventus' Brazilian full-back Alex Sandro. (The Sun)

Chelsea will receive £9.5m if Real Madrid appoint Antonio Conte as their new manager. (The Sun)

Manchester City midfielder Kevin de Bruyne worried about playing Tottenham at Wembley on Monday - a day after the NFL game between Jacksonville Jaguars and Philadelphia Eagles at the same venue. (The Guardian)

Chelsea boss Maurizio Sarri has set Marcos Alonso the target of becoming the best left-back in world football. (Daily Mirror)

Wolves, Leicester City, Southampton and Fulham are all chasing the signature of Portuguese midfielder Joao Mario, who has not featured for Inter Milan all season. (Calciomercato)

Arsenal are looking at Ajax star Nicolas Tagliafico as Unai Emery looks for a long-term solution at left-back. (Daily Mirror)

Polish striker Robert Lewandowski insists he is 'very happy' at Bayern Munich - despite criticising the club over not allowing him to join Real Madrid. (Various)

